Tottenham Hotspur are currently leading the hunt to sign Arsenal and Manchester United admired Daniel Rigge from West Ham United, according to ESPN.

Just 18 years old, Rigge has been earmarked as a bright talent and has just over two years left on his West Ham contract.

His displays at Under-18s level in the Premier League have attracted attention though and now three Premier League bigwigs are keen.

Tottenham are the club who are leading the hunt to snap up the attack-minded midfielder, but Manchester United and Arsenal are also keen.

Spurs will hope to maintain their lead and bring Rigge into their youth set-up.

The teen talent was released by Manchester City, but in 2022 a successful trial at West Ham saw him snapped up by the Hammers.

Losing Rigge would be a blow for West Ham, who have high hopes for the midfielder.

The London Stadium side secured him on a professional contract in October last year.

It is unclear how much West Ham would bank from allowing him to depart.