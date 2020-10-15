Norwich City expect Todd Cantwell to remain at Carrow Road ahead of Friday’s domestic transfer deadline, despite the midfielder being linked with Leeds United, according to Sky Sports News (11:45).

Having already bolstered his attacking department and backline over the summer, Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa is keen on adding a fresh face to his midfield.

After failing to rope in a new midfielder before last Monday’s international transfer deadline, Leeds have looked at the domestic market for a potential solution.

Norwich City’s Cantwell, who has been the subject of interest from a number of clubs over the summer, is on Leeds’ radar, but the Premier League side have yet to make a move.

And it appears Cantwell will not be moving to Yorkshire before the domestic window slams shut on Friday evening.

Norwich expect the England Under-21s international to remain at Carrow Road beyond this week.

The Canaries have not received any official offers for Cantwell, who has two years left on his current contract with the Norfolk outfit.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds will launch a last-ditch attempt to snatch the 22-year-old away from the Championship club with the clock counting down on the transfer window.