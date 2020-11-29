Everton target Sami Khedira has revealed that he would be happy to get a chance to play in the Premier League.

The 33-year-old midfielder is not part of Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo’s plans and the club are working on terminating his contract, which expires at the end of the season.

Juventus are keen to reach a deal with Khedira over terminating his contract by the end of the year, which would make the German midfielder a free agent during the January transfer window.

Everton are said to be interested in the midfielder and are considering taking him to England when the window opens in January.

And it seems Khedira is willing to move to England as he has now revealed that he would be delighted to get an opportunity to play in the Premier League in the twilight of his career.

“The Premier League would definitely appeal to me”, the World Cup winner told German broadcaster ZDF.

“That was never a secret, I always made it known openly.

“[I would be] incredibly happy if I could join a Premier League club.”

It remains to be seen whether Everton make a move to land Khedira, but if the midfielder does become a free agent in the new year he is likely to have a number of options on the table.