Former Chelsea star Pat Nevin has insisted that the Blues, along with Manchester City, are the best equipped side in the Premier League to deal with the congested fixture schedule.

December is one of the busiest periods in the season and the Stamford Bridge outfit have eight games across all competitions lined up this month.

Chelsea’s Premier League rivals, including Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, also have a hectic schedule over the festive period.

However, former Blues star Nevin has insisted that there are few clubs in the Premier League better equipped to cope with the busy schedule than Frank Lampard’s side.

The Scot is of the view that Chelsea and Manchester City are the clubs best equipped to deal with December’s fixtures and also feels the London side do not have an individual player they cannot afford to miss during a crisis.

“The number of games and how close they are together is brutal at the moment, but along with Manchester City, I think we are best equipped to deal with the pressures because of the quality and the depth of the group“, Nevin wrote in his column on Chelsea’s official site.

“There may be eight games in December, but few are better equipped to cope than us.

“Also, is there one player who we absolutely couldn’t do without in a crisis?

“Of course you always want N’Golo Kante and Thiago Silva in the side, but can we cope without them?

“I reckon the answer is yes most of the time.

“Can you say the same for Liverpool without [Mohamed] Salah, Spurs without [Harry] Kane.

“Even, to some degree, Manchester City without a fully fit Sergio Aguero are a much-diminished team.“

Chelsea face London rivals Arsenal and West Ham, Leeds United, Everton, Wolves and Aston Villa in the league this month.