Ajax coach Erik ten Hag has insisted that his side at least deserved to get a point from their game against Liverpool on Tuesday night.

Curtis Jones’ 58th-minute goal was enough for Liverpool to earn a 1-0 win and book their place in the last 16 of the Champions League.

In a game of few chances, an error finally led to Liverpool breaking the deadlock and getting the win that secured them European football beyond Christmas.

Ajax now have to win against Atalanta in their final group game to earn qualification and Ten Hag stressed his view that his side played well enough to at least get a draw from the game against the Reds.

He insisted that it was a typically close Champions League game, where both the teams matched each other and firmly believes that a draw would have been the fair result on the balance of the match.

“I think it’s a shame and unnecessary”, Ten Hag told Ajax TV.

“A draw would have reflected the proportions of the game. There were two teams who kept each other in balance.

“At the end, the happiest one won.

“There were two teams who were well organised, which made it difficult to create chances.

“We often see that at the Champions League level, it’s the details that decide the game.

“We should have at least dragged it to a draw.”

Liverpool will be in Premier League action on Sunday night when they host Wolves at Anfield and boss Jurgen Klopp will hope his players recover well from the Ajax clash.