Mainz coach Bo Svensson has insisted that Jean-Philippe Mateta’s imminent move to Crystal Palace is the best solution for all parties concerned.

Crystal Palace are on the verge of signing the 23-year-old striker from the Bundesliga club on an 18-month loan deal, with an obligatory purchase clause of €18m.

With Christian Benteke expected to leave Crystal Palace in the summer, Mateta is expected to be the long term replacement for the Belgian going forward at Selhurst Park.

He has scored seven goals in the Bundesliga this season for a struggling Mainz side and many are surprised by the club’s decision to let him go especially they are in a fight for survival in the ongoing campaign.

But Svensson insists that taking the opinion of those involved into consideration, allowing Mateta to leave was the right decision.

He was quoted as saying by German outlet Sport Buzzer: “It is a consideration from the club’s side, from my side and Jean-Philippe’s side.

“We have come to the decision that it is the best solution for all sides.”

Mateta had also been linked with Leeds United, but Roy Hodgson will now look to get the best out of him at Crystal Palace.