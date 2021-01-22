Newcastle United have explored the possibility of re-signing Eintracht Frankfurt star Jetro Willems on loan this month, but face competition from at least two Premier League clubs, according to the Shields Gazette.

The Netherlands international joined Newcastle from Eintracht Frankfurt on a one-year loan deal last season and was a popular figure at St. James’ Park.

However, Willems received a major setback when he suffered a season-ending injury and had to see his loan spell with the Magpies cut short.

Despite the disappointing end to the loan stint, the left-back has remained on Newcastle’s radar and has often been linked with a return to Tyneside.

With the winter transfer window open, Steve Bruce’s side are said to have explored the possibility of bringing Willems back to the club on another loan deal.

Struggling to move away from the relegation zone, Newcastle are looking at the loan market to bolster their squad for the second half of the season.

Meanwhile, Willems is in the final year of his deal with Eintracht Frankfurt and could be loaned out for the rest of his contract.

However, at least two other Premier League clubs are interested in the left-back as the final week of the transfer window approaches.