Borussia Dortmund expect Manchester United target Jadon Sancho to move on from the club in the summer.

Manchester United chased Sancho throughout the last transfer window, but Dortmund refused to negotiate down from their asking price and then ended talks when their self-imposed deadline passed.

However, according to German broadcaster Sport1, Dortmund expect to see Sancho depart the club in the transfer window this summer.

The club are unlikely to be able to earn the €120m they were demanding for the 20-year-old in the summer, but are set to rely on transfer sales to help balance the books.

Dortmund are facing a loss of €100m due to the changed football landscape and selling Sancho would go a large way towards compensating.

The Bundesliga side are also banking on qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

Missing out on the Champions League would mean Dortmund needing to consider selling Sancho and one further player.

Dortmund currently sit just seventh in the Bundesliga and are three points off a top four Champions League spot.

Sancho has turned out in 23 games for Dortmund so far this season, scoring six times and providing 13 assists for his team-mates.