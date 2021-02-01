Tottenham Hotspur star Japhet Tanganga is set to remain with the north London club despite loan interest from Celtic and Southampton, according to the Evening Standard.

Tanganga has found playing time hard to come by at Tottenham this season, having made only seven appearances across all competitions so far.

With the Englishman not having a significant role in Jose Mourinho’s plans, he has been heavily linked with a love move away from Spurs in the final days of the ongoing transfer window.

Scottish Premiership side Celtic and Premier League outfit Southampton have been credited with an interest in the 21-year-old defender.

However, Celtic and Southampton are set to receive a blow in their chase for the England Under-20s international.

Tottenham are set to keep Tanganga at the club beyond the winter transfer window, with Mourinho not keen on letting the youngster go as it would deplete his defensive options.

The Hoops and the Saints could now be forced to turn their attention elsewhere as Tanganga is tipped to stay at Spurs.

Apart from the two clubs, another Premier League club are said to be interested in acquiring the services of the defender.