Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso is on the verge of joining Aston Villa on a free transfer in the summer transfer window, it has been claimed in Italy.

The 28-year-old centre-back is out of contract at the end of the season and he will not be signing a new deal with the Spanish giants.

The defender has been on the radar of several clubs in Italy due to his contract situation but Aston Villa have had an edge in the chase to sign him.

Unai Emery values the Spaniard’s experience and has been keen to take him to Villa Park in the summer transfer window.

And according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, the defender is on the cusp of moving to Aston Villa on a free transfer.

His representatives have been in talks with the club and a deal is close to getting agreed upon between the two sides.

Hermoso is keen on playing in the Premier League and Aston Villa’s possible Champions League qualification has also been a factor.

Emery would be pleased to get an experienced head like the Spaniard as he pushes to take Villa to the next stage of squad development.