Liverpool have not yet discussed a move for Feyenoord full-back Lutsharel Geertruida, who was in England to watch his friend Crysencio Summerville in action for Leeds United recently.

The Reds are set to be under current Feyenoord manager Arne Slot next season, with the 45-year-old replacing Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Slot will take some of his staff with him to the Merseyside club and that connection could extend to the dressing room as well.

Geertruida is one player who has been linked with a move to Anfield, though a potential move is yet to be discussed inside Anfield, according to Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad.

The Feyenoord man was in England recently to watch his friend Summerville in action for Leeds in their 4-0 loss to QPR.

He had been close to a move to RB Leipzig last summer but a potential €32.5m deal failed to go through.

Geertruida is expected to be at the centre of attraction yet again when the summer transfer window opens.

He will enter the final year of his contract at Feyenoord next season and the Dutch club are no longer speaking to him about a fresh deal, with this summer seen as the ideal time to sell.