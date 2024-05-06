Sunderland’s unmentioned candidate for the manager’s job is foreign and an ambitious target for the Black Cats, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The club are aiming to appoint a new manager soon as they do not want the situation to drag on into the summer.

A host of names have been mentioned in connection with the post, including Will Still, Danny Rohl, Paul Heckingbottom and Rene Maric.

It has been suggested though that Sunderland have a candidate on their radar who has not been mentioned in connection with the job previously.

Now further details about that candidate have emerged.

It is suggested that the man in question is a foreign manager, who is not currently in the UK.

He is also viewed as an ambitious target for Sunderland to get, even though he is available.

The north east side have been chasing him as a managerial target and may have to convince him about taking the job.

Sunderland finished in 16th spot in the Championship this season, six points above the drop zone.