Kieran McKenna has conceded that Ipswich Town are ahead of schedule and have to improve all areas of the football club in the coming months to prepare to take on the challenge of playing in the Premier League.

Going into the final day of the season, Ipswich just needed a point to secure automatic promotion, but did it in style through a comfortable 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town at Portman Road.

They became the first side in more than a decade to win back-to-back automatic promotions from League One to the Premier League.

Ipswich were not considered promotion contenders at the start of the season and McKenna conceded that the club are ahead of schedule at the moment due to their achievements.

He admitted that a lot of work needs to be undertaken in the coming weeks and months to improve every area of the football club before they start their season in the Premier League in August.

McKenna told Sky Sports: “I feel great. A lot of relief, I have to say. it’s a wonderful day.

“We have promised ourselves a few days off but there’s a lot of work to do.

“We are way ahead of schedule.

“There is a lot of work to do at the club in pretty much every department – that’s not for thinking about today, today is for enjoying it.

“Maybe after Monday night we’ll sit down and plan.”

Ipswich ended the Championship season as the top goalscorers in the league.