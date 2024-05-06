AC Milan have been tracking Assan Ouedraogo for over a year, but risk missing out on him to Manchester United.

Ouedraogo is on the books at German second tier side Schalke, but has been shining in the first team despite being just 17 years old.

Schalke are aware they could lose the midfielder and he does have a release clause in his contract, which is set at €20m for Premier League clubs.

Premier League sides are keen, but according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, AC Milan have been tracking Ouedraogo for over a year.

The Rossoneri are big admirers of Ouedraogo, but it is suggested that they risk losing out on him to Manchester United, who have a big offer ready.

AC Milan are not yet sure about who they will have as their coach for next season and it is delaying transfer decisions.

Ouedraogo has made 15 appearances in the 2. Bundesliga so far this season, scoring twice and providing two assists.

Schalke have the talent on a contract running until 2027, but the presence of a clause in his deal means they could be powerless to prevent his departure.