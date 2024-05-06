Sheffield Wednesday are still interested in getting their hands on Orlando City forward Duncan McGuire, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 23-year-old striker arrived in England on deadline day in the winter transfer window with several clubs in the Championship showing an interest in him.

Blackburn Rovers had a deal in place with Orlando to sign him but the move finally fell through in the final hours of the transfer window.

Sheffield Wednesday were also keen but failed to get a deal over the line to sign the forward on deadline day.

McGuire is still keen on a move to England and it has been claimed that Wednesday are still interested in him.

Danny Rohl’s side overcame massive odds to survive in the Championship by the end of the regular season.

The German is now keen to get guarantees over improvements across the club before committing his future to the club.

Rohl would be keen on adding more firepower to his squad in the summer and McGuire is still a target for Sheffield Wednesday.