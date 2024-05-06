Julien Lopetegui is feeling reinvigorated about taking up the West Ham job this summer, according to Spanish journalist Guillem Balague.

West Ham have reached an agreement over a deal with Lopetegui for him to become the next Hammers boss.

David Moyes, whose contract expires at the end of the season, will leave the club next month once the ongoing campaign ends.

The Spaniard has been David Sullivan’s choice all along despite getting advised to go for a younger manager as the West Ham chairman values his Premier League experience.

And it has been claimed that Lopetegui is himself excited about taking charge of the east London club.

The Spaniard has been out of work since he left Wolves last year following differences with the club hierarchy.

He had a deal in place with AC Milan last month but the Rossoneri backed out of it because of protests from the fans.

Lopetegui always prioritised getting a Champions League club or a club in the Premier League.

He believes he has made the right choice by taking up the offer from West Ham to become their next manager.