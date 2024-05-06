Newly crowned Portuguese champions Sporting Lisbon are targeting a summer swoop for Celtic and West Ham United chased Fotis Ioannidis.

Ioannidis has been on fire in front of goal for Panathinaikos in Greece this season, finding the back of the net 23 times in 43 outings.

Panathinaikos are prepared to let Ioannidis depart for the right price and he has interest from the Premier League in the shape of West Ham, while Celtic are also keen.

Sporting Lisbon have now also emerged as an option for Ioannidis, with the Portuguese club targeting a deal for him, according to journalist Bruno Andrade.

The Portuguese side, who have won their league this term, are preparing to try to make a splash in the Champions League and want Ioannidis.

Ruben Amorim is staying on at Sporting Lisbon, despite having held talks with West Ham, and the club will back him.

Whether Sporting Lisbon could convince Ioannidis to join if he has a Premier League option in West Ham or another Champions League club in Celtic remains to be seen.

Ioannidis scored five goals in Panathinaikos’ six Europa League games this season, with only one game passing without him hitting the back of the net, away at Maccabi Haifa.