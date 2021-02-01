Preston North End will have an option to keep Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg on loan next season if he plays a certain percentage of their remaining Championship games this season.

Liverpool signed the teenage Dutch centre-back in 2019 and he has made four senior appearances for the Merseyside giants thus far.

Preston are set to sign him on a free loan deal for the rest of the season as part of the deal for Ben Davies’ permanent move to Anfield.

Van den Berg will look to impress in the Championship and gain much-needed first-team experience for the rest of the season at Deepdale.

And according to The Athletic, the Dutchman could even stay at Preston next season as well as part of the agreement.

Preston have secured a first option to keep Van den Berg on loan for the 2021/22 campaign as well with Liverpool.

If he plays a certain percentage of their Championship games for the season, Preston will be able to keep him next season as well.

The centre-back is highly thought of at Liverpool and the Reds are hopeful that the Dutchman could further enhance his development in the Championship.