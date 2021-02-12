Newcastle United defender Jamal Lewis has admitted that he has found himself bereft of confidence at times in the current campaign but stressed he prides himself on getting over rough patches.

The Magpies only have two Premier League wins in their last 12 outings, a run of tough results that extends back to mid-December, although they have recently shown a resurgence in form with two wins in their last three games.

With the team coming under increased scrutiny owing to their bad results, Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has been digging deep trying to keep the spirits high in the dressing room, which is seeing results of late, a transformation epitomised by defender Lewis.

The full-back is of the view that top flight football is as challenging mentally as it is physically and it can take a toll on a player’s confidence levels when going through sticky patches of form.

But Lewis stressed he takes pride in being able to get over tough times in his career and kick on with renewed enthusiasm as mental strength is paramount when playing at a high level.

Asked whether he is back to feeling full confidence in his game, Lewis told NUFC TV: “As a footballer you have sticky patches in your career.

“Sometimes you’ve just got to reassure yourself, you know that you are the player that you know you can be.

“Everybody reacts to things differently.

“Maybe you need to watch a game or two where you did perform well and sometimes you second question things.

“So as footballer as much as it is physical in the Premier League, it is also mental and I think sometimes you need to be strong mentally, just kind of dig deep.

“It is a game where you have to be mentally strong.

“So, I think I pride myself on that, to kind of get over little sticky patches, tough patches in my career, setbacks, whatever it is, injuries, get over it and kick on another gear.

“That is what I am looking to do.”

Newcastle United has suffered an injury setback as talismanic hitman Callum Wilson is currently sidelined with injury and the Magpies will have to bank on their mental fortitude as they face a tough away test at Chelsea in their upcoming top flight clash.