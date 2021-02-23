John Aldridge has insisted that current Premier League leaders Manchester City could not deal with injuries to top players like Liverpool have dealt with in the current campaign.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been plagued with high profile injuries in all of their departments, which has seen them drop from being tipped to defend their title to European spot hopefuls.

The Reds have just two wins in their last eleven top flight outings, losing four straight games at Anfield for only the second time in their history.

However, Liverpool legend Aldridge has insisted that none of the Merseyside giants’ league rivals, including current table-toppers Manchester City, could deal with injuries to top players like Liverpool have dealt with this season.

Aldridge, who is downhearted over the Reds’ injury woes and dip in form, admitted he never believed that he would see Liverpool struggling to score goals and win games at Anfield during his lifetime,.

“We don’t want to harp on about injuries but the fact is no other team could deal with what we’ve dealt with – Man City included”, Aldridge wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“They just couldn’t deal with the injuries to your top defenders like Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez then lose your top forward at the time when [Diogo] Jota was injured.

“You don’t want to make excuses because we’ve said it over and over again but it does make a difference – including the way we play at Anfield, now everyone does the same thing against us and we can’t change it.

“I would never believe in my lifetime I would see it.

“Four defeats in a row at Anfield – 100 years ago the last time that happened, it just shows where we are right now.

“This current Liverpool squad have broken all sorts of records, and this is unfortunately another one they’ve got.”

Following their 2-0 Merseyside derby defat against Everton at the weekend, Liverpool have a week off to reset, with a trip to Bramall Lane on Sunday to take on Sheffield United in the top flight next on the agenda.