Tony Dorigo has stressed the importance of Leeds United’s need to beat teams around them in the league table, including this evening’s opponents Southampton.

Leeds have lost their last two league games, to Arsenal and Wolves, respectively. Both Arsenal and Wolves sit directly above Leeds in the Premier League table.

They will host Southampton at Elland Road tonight and the Saints are just two spots below the Whites in the league standings.

Dorigo believes Southampton are a quality side and he is expecting a good game between the two sides in Yorkshire.

And he insisted that after the last two defeats, Leeds need to start beating teams such as Southampton in order to move up the league table again.

He does admit that it is progress that Leeds are looking at teams such as Arsenal and Wolves as potential targets compared to the expectations at the start of the season when they were expected to be in a relegation battle.

Dorigo said on LUTV: “Southampton are a good side as well and I am looking forward to this game.

“I think it is going to be an attractive game, but mind you which game involving Leeds United isn’t attractive?

“It’s just the way Southampton play and their style and they have got some decent players as well.

“And they are another side who are in and around us now we are aiming at and we are talking about the likes of Arsenal, Wolves and Southampton.

“At the start of the season we were looking at slightly different clubs, but now we are looking at these types of clubs, which shows how far we have come.

“But we have to beat one of those clubs.”

A win this evening would move Leeds on to 32 points and push them above Wolves and Arsenal and into tenth spot.