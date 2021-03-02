David Prutton believes Sheffield Wednesday will edge out Rotherham United on Wednesday night, in part down to the new manager factor following the appointment of Darren Moore.

The Owls will be playing under their new manager for the first time on Wednesday, with Moore sitting in the dugout for the visit of Rotherham to Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday sit second bottom in the Championship table, having lost their last four games in a row, and have turned to Moore to keep them up.

Rotherham are just a point and a place above Sheffield Wednesday, and boast a game in hand on the Owls.

As such, former Owls midfielder Prutton accepts that the match is a huge one for both sides, as they battle to survive.

And Prutton believes that Moore having taken the reins at Sheffield Wednesday will be enough to help the Owls come out on top.

“Sheffield Wednesday acted quickly to swoop for Darren Moore as they decided something needed to be done after four straight defeats, particularly as well in the way they collapsed against Luton on Saturday“, Prutton wrote in his column for Sky Sports.

“This is a huge, huge game near the bottom.

“Rotherham are in no kind of form at all, and a draw doesn’t really help either side.

“It will be nervy, but I think a mixture of new manager bounce and quality up top will see Wednesday through. Just.”

Sheffield Wednesday have won six of their 15 league games at Hillsborough so far this season, while Rotherham have won four times on the road.