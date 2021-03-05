Liverpool legend Ronnie Whelan has insisted that the Reds need to find a way to lift themselves and stressed that the lack of crowds at Anfield cannot be used as an excuse for their sorry performances at home.

The Merseyside giants slipped to their fifth defeat at home in a row on Thursday night and their previous 68-game unbeaten run at Anfield seems a distant memory.

The defeat not only dented their hopes of finishing in the top four but has brought in unwanted comparisons with some of the worst title defences in the Premier League era.

Whelan admits that the lack of crowds at Anfield is not helping Liverpool’s cause as the players are getting away with making errors without anyone berating them from the stands.

But he also feels that the Liverpool players are not helping each other to lift their game and conceded that they need something soon to lift themselves from their current state.

The former Red also insisted that every team are playing without a home crowd and Liverpool cannot use it as an excuse.

Whelan said on LFC TV post match: “I hate to say we have thrown the towel in but it has been one of those seasons.

“It is probably down to lack of confidence that they don’t feel right, they get on it and give it away.

“But you are also thinking that there is nobody in the stadium so when you give it away, no one is going to give you any stick.

“It is time to get on it. We need a lift, we need it from somewhere on the pitch.

“But it just doesn’t seem when I look on the pitch that there is anybody there to give somebody else a lift.

“Yes, you try and do your job first but you also try to help your mate as well. If he is having a bad time, get around him and help him.

“I don’t see it at all happening. I have been watching Liverpool for so long but I have not seen them this low.

“You could put that on no crowd but there are 19 other teams who are playing with no crowd, week-in-week-out.

“So, Liverpool can’t have dropped that far because there are no people, because there are other teams, who are not as good, are further up the table.”

Liverpool will be desperate to end their losing streak at home when they take on Fulham at Anfield this weekend.