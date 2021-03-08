Noel Whelan believes Leeds United should act to swoop for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, who he feels Leicester City are sniffing around.

The burden of leading the line for Leeds in the Premier League this season has rested with Patrick Bamford, who has hit the back of the net on 13 occasions in the top flight.

Bamford has though converted just 18 per cent of his shots, the lowest percentage of any of the top nine scorers in the Premier League.

Whelan is keen for Leeds to bring in another striker over the summer to add depth to the squad and believes that Celtic hitman Edouard would fit the bill.

He insists that Leicester are keen on Edouard, who Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers worked with at Celtic, and thinks that the striker has the right profile and price point to be a realistic target for Leeds.

“I’m looking at people like Edouard up at Celtic”, Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the Whites lost at West Ham.

“He’s got 12 months left on his contract. Leicester sniffing around him.

“22 years old age, covers most bases when you look at a centre forward, in terms of goals, set pieces that he can take as well and what he’s done at Celtic over the years.

“He wants a new challenge, you can see that.

“12 months, £15m to £20m gets you that player and he could be a very good addition to the team, but hey, I’m not Victor Orta”, he added, in a nod to Leeds’ director of football.

Edouard has been tipped to potentially leave Celtic in the summer as the Bhoys start to rebuild after losing their Scottish title to rivals Rangers.