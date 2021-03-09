Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard is one of the top targets for Leicester City in the summer but talk of an imminent deal is premature, according to The Athletic.

Edouard is one of several players who are expected to leave Celtic following a disappointing season where Rangers broke their stranglehold on Scottish football.

The Frenchman is ready to move on and several Premier League clubs are believed to be interested in securing his services in the summer.

There were claims that Leicester are almost certain to sign him for a fee of around £15m, but those suggestions have been played down.

Leicester are interested in Edouard and Brendan Rodgers is keen to reunite with his former Celtic player at the King Power Stadium.

He is one of the top targets for Leicester for the summer transfer window but it has been claimed that no deal is imminent.

There are several other clubs who are interested in the forward as well due to a potentially low transfer fee and there is interest from other countries.

AC Milan are believed to be keen on signing him and he has also been attracting strong interest from the French top flight.