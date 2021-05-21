Liverpool have not stopped keeping tabs on Kalidou Koulibaly’s situation at Napoli, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Senegalese was heavily linked with a move away from the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona last summer with Manchester City touted to be his destination, but a move failed to happen with Napoli not receiving any viable offers.

The Citizens’ league rivals Liverpool were also credited with interest in Koulibaly from last summer onwards and it appears they still rate him highly.

According to Italian daily La Repubblica, Liverpool have not stopped following Koulibaly’s situation at Napoli with the summer transfer window looming closer.

Gli Azzurri are open to letting Koulibaly go, provided an offer upwards of the €50m is tabled for him by any potential suitors.

Reds centre-back Virgil van Dijk is expected to return to the pitch next season while Liverpool boast a purchase option on Schalke loanee Ozan Kabak’s contract.

The Merseyside giants are also touted to be in line to snap up RB Leipzig centre-back Ibrahima Konate in the upcoming window.

Koulibaly also has admirers in German giants Bayern Munich at the moment and it remains be seen whether Liverpool will be prepared fork out the cash to rope him in should they decide to launch a swoop.