Mick Mills has insisted that the Ipswich Town players will not slip up against Huddersfield Town on Saturday in their pursuit of automatic promotion to the Premier League.

A 2-1 win at Coventry City on Tuesday night means that avoiding defeat at Portman Road this weekend would confirm Ipswich’s promotion to the Premier League.

They are on the cusp of becoming the first side to win back-to-back promotions from League One to the Premier League in more than a decade.

Leeds United are hoping that their west Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield pull off a shock result on Saturday, but Mills insisted that the Ipswich players will not give up the opportunity now.

He stressed that the attitude the Ipswich players showed at Coventry shows that they are in no mood to provide any more hope to Leeds or any other team as they look to achieve automatic promotion.

The Ipswich legend said on BBC Radio Suffolk: “The target to get to the Premier League, I think without question we will do it now.

“You only had to witness the attitude of the players tonight to be confident that will happen on Saturday.

“They won’t give this up now.

“They have put so much effort tonight to get this victory, which puts them in the position to be in charge of their destiny, they will not give up now.”

Ipswich have been missing from the Premier League for more than two decades.