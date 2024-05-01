Genoa are not interested in lowering their asking price for Tottenham Hotspur target Albert Gudmundsson.

The 26-year-old forward has been impressive for Genoa this season and is largely expected to move on during the summer for a big fee.

Several clubs are showing interest in Gudmundsson and Tottenham Hotspur are one of them.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou wants to strengthen his forward department in the summer and has identified Gudmundsson as an ideal fit for his squad.

Italian outfits Juventus and Inter Milan are also keen on signing Gudmundsson and Genoa have slapped a €40m price tag on his head.

According to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, Genoa will not lower their €40m asking price for Spurs target Gudmundsson.

The forward has a contract with Genoa that will expire in June 2027, and they want to keep Gudmundsson at the club if their price is not met.

Gudmundsson has scored 16 times in all competitions this season and now it remains to be seen whether Tottenham will be able to land their target in the summer.