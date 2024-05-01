Newcastle United and Manchester United were amongst the clubs who sent scouts to watch Schalke’s young prospect Assan Ouedraogo in action recently.

The midfielder has been one of the brightest spots in a Schalke team that have been struggling in the 2. Bundesliga this season.

At the age of 17, the central midfielder has already notched up 15 league appearances for his club, despite missing a significant portion of the season with injury.

Clubs throughout Europe have been drawn towards his potential with interest emerging not just from England, but also from Italy and his own country Germany.

Scouts from Newcastle and Manchester United both recently watched Ouedraogo play, according to German outlet Fussball News.

Manchester City had a scout in attendance, as did clubs from Italy and Germany.

With Schalke continuing to battle financial issues, cashing in on Ouedraogo may be something the club cannot resist in the summer.

Schalke have him tied down with a contract until the summer of 2027, but Ouedraogo has a release clause in his deal and it would cost Premier League clubs €20m to trigger.