Southampton and Watford have been dealt a blow in their interest in Nantes striker Randal Kolo Muani as he prefers a move to the Bundesliga this summer.

Clubs are queuing up to sign Muani following an impressive campaign in France at Nantes, where he hit the back of the net nine times and provided eight assists for his team-mates.

The 22-year-old scored and provided an assist in his side’s 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in March, while he ended the season with a flourish, scoring four times in Nantes’ final three Ligue 1 games.

Lyon are keen to keep Muani in France, while Southampton and Watford are his admirers in England.

However, he has strong interest from the Bundesliga and, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, prefers a move to Germany.

Muani is attracting the eyes of Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig and playing in the Bundesliga is something that appeals to the player.

Nantes have Muani under contract for a further year and it remains to be seen how much they will be looking for in order to let him go this summer.

The striker has been capped by France up to Under-21 level.