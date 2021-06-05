Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian is likely to leave Anfield in the summer instead of signing a contract extension, according to ESPN.

Adrian joined the Reds in the summer of 2019 on a free transfer and has spent most of his time at Anfield as back-up to first choice goalkeeper Alisson.

In his two seasons at the club, the shot-stopper has made a combined 24 appearances in all competitions for the Reds.

The goalkeeper has faced criticism for his performances in his time at Anfield, particularly in the aftermath of the second leg defeat to Atletico Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League, and the 7-2 trashing at the hands of Aston Villa in the Premier League.

However, boss Jurgen Klopp is happy to keep Adrian as an option and the Reds have been looking at a new deal for him.

It is now claimed however, that Adrian will likely turn down the option to extend his stay at Anfield and will leave in the summer.

The shot-stopper’s contract with the Reds ends at the finish of this month and he can leave the club a free agent if he does not sign the extension.

After the trashing at the hands of Aston Villa, Adrian only made two more appearances for the Reds in the Premier League.

In his 24 appearances for the Reds, he has managed to keep a clean sheet in only six of those matches.