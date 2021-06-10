Andre Onana’s ban has been reduced to nine months from 12 months and the Arsenal target will be eligible to play again in November.

The Gunners have zeroed in on Onana as their top target in the ongoing transfer window to provide competition to Bernd Leno between the sticks.

Arsenal are yet to agree a fee with the 25-year-old’s current club Ajax, but will be encouraged by his ban being cut.

Onana is currently sidelined as he was handed a 12-month suspension in February by UEFA after he failed a doping test last October.

The Cameroon international and his club Ajax appealed against the suspension to the Court of Arbitration for Sport earlier this month and have been met with positive news.

Onana’s suspension has been shortened to nine months from 12 and he is eligible to return to action in November.

Although the Dutch giants were unable to reach their goal of ensuring Onana resume playing from this summer onwards, a three-month reduction in his punishment is a positive step forward, which could further accelerate a move for him to the Emirates Stadium.

It remains to be seen how much Arsenal would offer Ajax for Onana’s signature as he will still only be available to play in November, with the next Premier League campaign set to kick off in mid-August.