Fiorentina and Stuttgart are just €3m apart in their respective valuations of Nicolas Gonzalez, a player that Tottenham Hotspur have now joined the mix for.

Stuttgart are willing to let Gonzalez depart the club this summer as long as their asking price is met, with sporting director Sven Mislintat looking to bring in money to finance new signings.

Fiorentina are in advanced talks with Stuttgart, though it has been claimed that Tottenham’s new director of football Fabio Paratici has steered his club into the chase, establishing contact over a deal.

However, Tottenham may have to act quickly as, according to German daily the Stuttgarter Nachrichten, Fiorentina and Stuttgart are just €3m apart in their respective valuations of Gonzalez.

The gap could be bridged soon, though it has been suggested that Stuttgart could stall the deal in order to see if Gonzalez increases his suitors over the course of the Copa America.

He has been included in Argentina’s squad for the Copa America and will be looking to add to his six international caps.

Gonzalez missed chunks of last season through injury but still registered a goal every 2.5 games in the Bundesliga.

Stuttgart have Gonzalez under contract for another three years, strengthening their position.