Cesc Fabregas is of the belief that current Chelsea target Aurelien Tchouameni has the ability to become one of the best midfielders of his generation, but has warned the Blues off him.

Fabregas is team-mates with Tchouameni at Ligue 1 club Monaco, where the young midfielder has shone for the side and has earned interest from Chelsea.

In the past season he made 36 appearances for Monaco in the league, scoring two goals and providing four assists for his team-mates.

Fabregas insisted that the starlet has the potential to become an all-round great midfielder and be a modern-day great.

Asked about whether Tchouameni can cut the mustard for Chelsea, Fabregas stressed that he is not for sale as Monaco need to retain his services

“He [Tchouameni] has the potential to be the complete midfielder”, tweeted Fabregas.

“Modern midfield player, but we need him still… sorry”

Chelsea are in the market to make signings over the ongoing transfer window as they look to challenge for the Premier League title and midfield may be an area they address

Tchouameni’s performances for Monaco have already seen him rewarded with caps for France’s Under-21s in the European Under-21 Championship.

Monaco only signed him in the January 2020 transfer window from Bordeaux.