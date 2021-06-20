Eredivisie outfit PSV Eindhoven have reached an agreement with Brighton & Hove Albion over a deal for Davy Propper and have scheduled a medical for the midfielder.

The 29-year-old’s four-year association with Brighton appears to be coming to an end, with the player edging closer to a return to Dutch club PSV Eindhoven.

According to Dutch daily the Eindhovens Dagblad, the Eredivisie outfit have reached an agreement with the Seagulls over the transfer of the midfielder.

Propper, who made eleven appearances for Brighton last term, is set to have a medical with PSV Eindhoven before putting pen to paper on a multi-year deal with the Dutch club.

Brighton were said to be in no rush to sell the Dutchman, but his desire to return to PSV Eindhoven appears to have sped up the process.

While it is yet to be seen how much the Seagulls will receive from the sale of Propper, the transfer fee is said to lower than their initial demand for €10m.

Graham Potter’s side were holding out for a fee of €10m for a player who they bought for around €13.5m in 2017, but are set to bag a significantly lower sum.

It is said that the fee PSV Eindhoven will pay Brighton for Propper’s services is not close to the Premier League club’s asking price of €10m.