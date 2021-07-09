Tottenham Hotspur have joined the mix for Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, who has also been targeted by their rivals Arsenal.

The 23-year-old is a man in demand in the ongoing transfer window and the French side could lose his services.

Lyon coach Peter Bosz wants to keep hold of Aouar this summer, but the club are prepared to sell the player if they are made an offer they deem to be acceptable.

Arsenal are keen on the midfielder but now, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, Tottenham have jumped into the mix for the player.

Spurs’ new football managing director Fabio Paratici is a firm admirer of Aouar and can see the benefits of taking him to north London.

All eyes will be on whether Spurs now make a decisive move in the chase by slapping in an offer for the midfielder.

He came through Lyon’s youth system and has caught the eye on his way to becoming a senior France international.

Lyon have Aouar under contract for a further two years and he scored seven goals in 30 Ligue 1 appearances for the club last season.