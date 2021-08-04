Leicester City are not interested in any of the players Arsenal have proposed in a deal for James Maddison, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

Arsenal want to snap Maddison up from Leicester as they look to inject a creative touch into their squad following the end of Martin Odegaard’s loan.

Maddison is claimed to be open to moving to the Emirates Stadium, but Leicester’s asking price of £60m appears to be too high for Arsenal.

The Gunners are trying to bring the fee needed down by offering players in part exchange.

However, Leicester are not interested in any of the players that Arsenal have proposed so far, in a blow to the Gunners.

Leicester are not keen to lose Maddison’s services in the ongoing transfer window and Arsenal look to have hard work ahead if they are to sign the midfielder.

Arsenal are adding to their squad under Mikel Arteta as they aim to bounce back from a disappointing season last term.

From being Champions League regulars under Arsene Wenger, the Gunners have now slid to having no European football at all for the forthcoming campaign.