Celtic have opened talks with Legia Warsaw over a deal for Josip Juranovic and are confident they can take him to Parkhead, according to Sky Sports News.

The Scottish giants want to bring in a right-back before the transfer window slams shut and have looked at a number of options.

They were keen on Royal Antwerp’s Aurelio Buta, while they tried to sell a switch to Scotland to Manchester City’s Yan Couto.

Now the Bhoys are making a push for Legia Warsaw defender Juranovic.

Celtic are claimed to be confident that they can conclude an agreement with the Polish club and take the defender to Celtic Park.

The 26-year-old defender was snapped up by Legia Warsaw last year and could now be in line for a switch to Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Juranovic has already clocked eight appearances across all competitions for Legia Warsaw so far this season, chipping in with two assists.

He is a Croatia international, winning ten caps for his country so far, and helped Legia Warsaw to win the Polish league title last term.