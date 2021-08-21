Fixture: Celtic vs St Mirren

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Celtic have officially announced their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome St Mirren to Celtic Park for a Scottish Premiership encounter this afternoon.

Ange Postecoglou has set about creating a feel-good factor at Celtic Park and the Bhoys crushed Dundee 6-0 in their last league outing earlier this month.

Since then they have also seen off Jablonec 3-0 in the Europa League, Hearts 3-2 in the Scottish League Cup and AZ Alkmaar 2-0 in the Europa League.

Postecoglou will be keen for his side to keep their momentum going today, with St Mirren the visitors.

Joe Hart slots into goal for Celtic today, while in defence Postecoglou picks Anthony Ralston and Greg Taylor as full-backs, with Carl Starfelt and Stephen Welsh in the centre.

Midfield sees Postecoglou go with Callum McGregor and David Turnbull, while Ryan Christie and Liel Abada support Kyogo Furuhasi and Odsonne Edouard.

The Celtic boss has options on the bench if he needs to make changes, including Tom Rogic and Ismaila Soro.

Celtic Team vs St Mirren

Hart, Ralston, Starfelt, Welsh, Taylor, McGregor, Turnbull, Abada, Christie, Furuhashi, Edouard

Substitutes: Bain, Bitton, Ajeti, Soro, Rogic, Urhoghide, Montgomery