Liverpool legend Phil Thompson is aware that Crystal Palace could up their game at Anfield this weekend, but has insisted that the Reds can still win the Premier League contest comfortably.

The Merseyside-based outfit will be looking to extend their unbeaten run when they host Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

While the Eagles currently sit eleventh in the Premier League table, they go to Anfield on the back of a 3-0 victory over Nuno Espirito Santo’s Tottenham Hotspur.

Anfield great Thompson is aware of the threats Crystal Palace pose and has pointed out how they were the last side to beat Liverpool at home before they suffered six defeats in the span of eight games last term.

However, Thompson, who also name-checked Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke as major threats, feels Liverpool can still win the game comfortably if they play half as well as they did at Leeds United last weekend.

“I think before we had that massive hiccup with home games last year, losing those six, the team that last beat us were Palace, at Anfield“, Thompson said on the Where’s Jeff podcast.

“Zaha always turns up, he always enjoys the crowd, the stick he gets.

“He has always played ever so well at Anfield.

“Benteke coming back to Liverpool.

“But, you can have all these effects, I think if Liverpool play half as well as they did against Leeds this will be a comfortable victory for Liverpool.“

While Liverpool will be looking to take their unbeaten run in the Premier League to five games, Crystal Palace will be looking to build on their victory over Spurs on Saturday.