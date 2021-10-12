John Aldridge has warned Liverpool that their upcoming Premier League opponents Watford will look to exploit their right-side, just as the likes of Brentford, Manchester City and AC Milan did in recent outings.

The Reds have had a superb start to their season, stringing together an unbeaten run in both Europe and in the Premier League.

Although Liverpool have been in top form this term, they had tough outings against the likes of Brentford, Manchester City and AC Milan, with all of them exploiting the right-back position, according to Aldridge.

The Liverpool legend has issued a warning to Jurgen Klopp’s men that they can expect upcoming top flight opponents Watford to target their right side.

Liverpool are expected to miss some of their key players that are away on international duty or are sidelined with injury for the trip to Vicarage Road at the weekend, but Aldridge is confident they have enough depth in their squad to add another three points to their tally.

“Looking ahead to Saturday’s game at Watford, it could be a difficult one”, Aldridge wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“We all know what happened last time we played Watford: they were the side that ended our unbeaten run on our way to the Premier League title.

“Alisson [Becker] and Fabinho are unavailable for selection and [Trent] Alexander-Arnold, [Curtis] Jones, Thiago and [Diogo] Jota all doubts for the game, but we still have enough quality to win.

“We’ve got a really good squad and have players that are able to come on and gel on the pitch

“There’s still the likes of [Mohamed] Salah, [Roberto] Firmino, [Virgil] Van Dijk, [Ibrahima] Konate, [Joel] Matip, [James] Milner and [Andrew] Robertson.

“We’ve got a team good enough to win, as long as we deal with their threats.

“Watford will do what Brentford, AC Milan and Man City all did against us in recent weeks – target the right side.

“If we play well and the front three are firing, we will get all three points.”

Watford ended Liverpool’s 18-game unbeaten league run the last time they met and Reds faithful will be hoping their team will get payback this time around.