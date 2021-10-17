AFC Wimbledon manager Mark Robinson has revealed that he is impressed by the work rate of Sheffield Wednesday star Barry Bannan.

Bannan has been a long-term favourite at Hillsborough and continued being part of the squad even after relegation from the Championship last season.

The Owls took on the Dons on Saturday, and Bannan assisted Lee Gregory for the first goal of the game, but his side had to ultimately settle for a 2-2 draw.

Robinson is impressed by the commitment shown for the team’s cause by Bannan, especially at his age, the midfielder having crossed 30.

The Dons boss also marvelled at the Owls midfielder’s mentality having not been changed no matter what division he is playing in and stressed that he would like his own squad to follow Bannan’s example.

“If you look at Barry Bannan out there today”, Robinson said via his club’s official site.

“He’s 31 now, and he’s played in the Premier League, but he’s absolutely covering every blade of grass.

“He’s played at the top level and now he’s in League One, but he’s got absolutely the same mentality.

“It’s those positive reinforcement messages that we’ve got to get across to the lads.”

Bannan has played over 250 times for the Owls and this season too he has been an indispensable part of manager Darren Moore’s squad, missing just one game in League One so far and playing nearly every minute of the matches he has taken part in.