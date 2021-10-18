Former Sunderland star Stephen Elliott was impressed with Ron-Thorben Hoffmann’s performance against Gillingham and feels the Black Cats goalkeeper is starting to show why parent club Bayern Munich rate him highly.

The Wearside-based club bounced back from their 4-0 defeat to Portsmouth before the international break with a narrow 2-1 win over Gillingham at the weekend.

Aiden O’Brien and Tom Flanagan found the back of the net for Sunderland, while a crucial save from Hoffmann ensured that the side went home with the three points despite being down to ten men.

Former Sunderland star Elliott has admitted that he was convinced Gillingham were about to score when Hoffmann pulled off what he feels was an invaluable save.

Elliott is of the view that the 22-year-old, who joined the Black Cats on loan from Bayern Munich in the summer, is starting to show why his parent club rate him so highly.

“Ron-Thorben Hoffmann made an invaluable save from a looping header that for all the life of me looked like it was heading in the top corner“, Elliott wrote in his Sunderland Echo column.

“He is starting to show why Bayern Munich rate him highly.

“Other than that header and a few little scrambles in the box Sunderland looked very comfortable and more than deserved the three points.“

Hoffmann has established himself as a regular starter for Lee Johnson’s side since joining on loan from Bayern Munich, starting in each of their last six league games.