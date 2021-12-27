Denzel Dumfries insists there is no problem with Inter having drawn Liverpool in the last 16 of the Champions League.

The Nerazzurri have been handed a daunting task in the knockout rounds with 2019 winners Liverpool in superb form and having progressed from their group by winning all six games.

Inter’s rivals AC Milan were brushed aside by Liverpool in the group stage, but Dumfries is not worried by the prospect of playing the Reds as he insists to achieve something the Nerazzurri have to beat the big boys.

Asked about playing Liverpool, Dumfries told Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad: “It’s not a problem, why does it have to be?

“If you want to achieve something in the Champions League, you have to be able to beat everyone, including Liverpool.”

Inter had originally been drawn to face Ajax in the last 16, which would have meant a return to the Netherlands for Dumfries, but the draw had to be carried out again following errors.

“It would have been nice to meet Ajax”, Dumfries admitted.

Inter currently sit top of the Serie A table, four points clear of AC Milan, with 19 games played so far.