Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has confirmed that midfielder Harry Winks will not depart the London club this January.

Under previous manager Nuno Espirito Santos, Winks was struggling to even get into the matchday squad at the London club and thus there was speculation about a potential exit.

However, with the appointment of Conte in early November, the midfielder has seen an uptick in playing-time and his performances have impressed the Spurs fanbase.

Conte praised Winks for his recent form and put to rest any speculation that the midfielder will leave Spurs in next month’s transfer window.

The Spurs manager explained that he is still finding out about players in his squad that he can regularly rely upon and Winks has shown himself to be one such player.

“Winksy is playing well”, Conte said in a press conference.

“Winsky [has] showed to be a reliable player.

“For this reason, Winks will stay here.

“I’m finding out which players are reliable and I can count on them.

“Winksy showed me I can count on him.”

Since Conte’s arrival Winks has played the full 90 minutes three times for Spurs in the Premier League and he will be hoping that opportunities to flourish keep coming his way throughout the rest of the season.