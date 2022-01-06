Newcastle United are emerging as a likely destination for Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey in the ongoing transfer window, it has been claimed in Italy.

Ramsey has been a bit-part player for Juventus this season and has not featured in a league game since September.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri recently confirmed that the Welshman is likely to be on his way out of the club this month.

The club and his representatives have had multiple meetings as they seek to find a solution for the 31-year-old midfielder.

They are yet to receive a concrete offer on their table for Ramsey, but according to Italian daily Tuttosport, Newcastle are emerging as his next likely destination.

The Magpies have been heavily linked with an interest in the former Arsenal midfielder as they bid to strengthen.

It has been suggested that Ramsey is unsure about joining a club fighting relegation.

But it seems the Premier League club are working hard behind the scenes to convince him to move to the north east.

Juventus are pushing to get him off their wage bill soon and are hopeful that a solution will be found in the coming days.