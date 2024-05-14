Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have named their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Manchester City in the Premier League this evening.

Ange Postecoglou’s side must win to keep their faint hopes of a top four finish alive, but know that by doing so they would hand rivals Arsenal the advantage in the Premier League title race.

Postecoglou has insisted the Arsenal factor will not be in his side’s thoughts as they focus on the game and on winning.

Spurs ended a run of four consecutive defeats at the weekend when they edged out Burnley 2-1, while Manchester City arrive on the back of seven league wins on the spin.

Guglielmo Vicario is in goal for Tottenham tonight, while in defence Postecoglou goes with Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Radu Dragusin and Micky van de Ven.

In the middle of the park, Spurs field Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur, while Pape Matar Sarr also plays.

James Maddison, Brennan Johnson and Heung-Min Son lead the attacking threat.

Postecoglou can shake things up with his substitutions if needed and options include Dejan Kulusevski and Bryan Gil.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Manchester City

Vicario, Porro, Romero, Dragusin, Van de Ven, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sarr, Maddison, Son, Johnson

Substitutes: Austin, Royal, Skipp, Hall, Lo Celso, Gil, Kulusevski, Moore, Scarlett