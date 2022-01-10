Newcastle United are shifting their attention to other defensive targets amid Lille showing no sign of budging on Sven Botman, according to The Athletic.

The Magpies have just seen an offer of €35m rejected by Lille, who want to keep hold of the defender until the end of the season, when they will open the door to a sale.

It is claimed that Newcastle have received no indication that Lille would accept an improved offer for Botman this month.

As such, Newcastle are switching their attention to alternative targets as they look to quickly land a centre-back.

The club, keen to bounce back from a shock FA Cup exit at the hands of Cambridge United, want to sign a centre-back and a striker before Saturday’s game against Watford.

The clash could be crucial in shaping Newcastle’s survival prospects and the club are busy working on options.

They are still making efforts on a deal to sign Sevilla defender Diego Carlos, while Monaco’s Benoit Badiashile is an option, but is expected to cost a hefty fee.

Botman though looks out of the picture unless Lille have a late change of heart about letting him depart for Newcastle this month.