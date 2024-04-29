Richard Keys has pointed out that incoming Liverpool manager Arne Slot’s record in the Netherlands is not even as good as Erik ten Hag’s and dubbed him ‘Arne ten Slot’.

Slot is set to become the man to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield at the end of the season, with an agreement in place between Liverpool and Feyenoord.

He won the Eredivisie last season and while his side are nine points behind league leaders PSV Eindhoven at the moment, Feyenoord recently won the Dutch Cup.

However, Slot’s impending appointment has several doubters, with many Liverpool fans worried about his lack of experience at the top level as well as outside the Netherlands.

Keys indicated that Slot’s appointment is akin to Manchester United getting Ten Hag in 2022 and insisted that he does not know one Liverpool fan who is not circumspect about the appointment.

He stressed that it is clear that the 45-year-old was never the club’s first choice and pointed out that his record in the Netherlands is not as stellar as Ten Hag’s was before he arrived at Old Trafford.

Keys wrote on his personal blog: “Arne ten Slot. Really? Not for me. And I’m not alone.

“There isn’t a Liverpool fan that I’ve spoken to isn’t totally underwhelmed by the news ten Slot is going to replace Klopp.

“Ok. Let’s cut him some slack. I accept we don’t know. It could turn out to be an inspired appointment. But I’m not convinced.

“Why ten Slot? [I know that’s not his name but he’s mini-me isn’t he?]. I guarantee you we’ll hear all the same things they said about ten Hag when Liverpool finally unveil their man.

“What you won’t hear is an admission that he wasn’t first choice. Or that his record in Holland isn’t even as good as ten Hag’s was.”

Slot has several naysayers to overcome as he prepares for life at Anfield in the summer, while he must also convince key Liverpool players to buy into his vision.