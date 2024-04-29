Richard Keys has made clear his view that Birmingham City deserve to be relegated out of the Championship and into League One.

Blues will go into the final day of the regular Championship season sitting inside the relegation zone and needing the dominoes to fall in their favour to survive.

The club are facing the very real prospect of dropping into the third tier for next season and having to battle to get back up.

For Keys, Birmingham deserve to fall through the trapdoor because of the way they sacked John Eustace and derailed their own season.

He admits he feels for the supporters, who he thinks were promised things that were never delivered.

Keys wrote on his blog: “As we prepare to watch the last day of the C’ship season I can’t help but think B’ham deserve to go down. What a mess they made of their season.

“Think back – they were sixth when they fired John Eustace.

“I feel sorry for their fans, who were promised too much and were delivered nothing.

“It’s another lesson in being careful what you wish for.”

Birmingham sit in 22nd spot in the Championship table, having picked up 47 points from their 45 games so far.

They are due to play host to playoff hopefuls Norwich City on the final day.